    Try it on its own, in a sandwich or dip it in our famous Connie’s Sauce.

    Mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, slaw, fries, onion rings and more!

  • Experience Connie's


    With locations in West Point and Tupelo, MS, Connie's Chicken exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With our friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to savor a delightful meal. Connie's Chicken offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation.


    Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

Our mouthwatering chicken biscuits and blueberry donuts are sure to please. Purchase online or pick up in store.

  • Best breakfast or lunch in Tupelo! Recommend getting open face tenderloin or chicken biscuits with an extra piece of meat. Their blueberry donuts are so delicious! Lunch- recommend chicken liver meal or snack pack. Service and staff are top notch. They want their customers leaving happy and full!

    Tracy Loden

  • You cannot beat the service or food at Connie's I wish I could give more than 5 stars. From the sweet woman who takes my order to the management this place is incredible. If you haven't gone to Connie's you haven't lived!

    Trent Scott

  • Always delicious home-style cooking. Must try the breakfast biscuits & blueberry donuts!


    Kristin Gravatt Belvin

