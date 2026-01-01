Best comfort-food in town.

Satisfying Southern Comfort Food Best comfort food in town.
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Southern Comfort Food Favorites

Southern Comfort Food Favorites

Indulge in hearty comfort food favorites like buttermilk fried chicken, fluffy biscuits and gravy, and savory shrimp and grits at our cozy breakfast and brunch spot. Our menu is filled with soul-warming dishes that will make you feel right at home.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Comfort Food

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Comfort Food

Craving comfort food? We've got you covered! Enjoy our delicious comfort food classics from the comfort of your home with our convenient delivery and pickup options. Indulge in our mouthwatering fried chicken, savory biscuits and gravy, and delectable donuts without leaving your couch.

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