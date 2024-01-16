Skip to Main content
Connie's Chicken
Order Online
821 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS
5490 Hwy 45 Alt S, West Point, MS
Order Online
Join Our Team
Please complete the form below.
First Name
*
Last Name
*
Location*
821 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS
5490 Hwy 45 Alt S, West Point, MS
Email Address
*
Phone Number
*
Work Experience
*
Submit
Connie's Chicken Locations and Hours
Tupelo
(662) 842-7260
821 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
West Point
(662) 391-4399
5490 Hwy 45 Alt S, West Point, MS 39773
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement