Best hash-browns in town.

Crispy Hash Browns: Best hash browns in town.

Featured

View menu
Dozen Blueberry Donuts

Dozen Blueberry Donuts

# 1 (3 pc) Tres Snack

# 1 (3 pc) Tres Snack

#1 (4 pc) Chicken Tender Combo

#1 (4 pc) Chicken Tender Combo

# 3 (4 Pc) Bone in Chicken Combo

# 3 (4 Pc) Bone in Chicken Combo

Golden Hash Browns: A Breakfast Favorite

Golden Hash Browns: A Breakfast Favorite

Start your day with our crispy hash browns. Pair them with eggs and bacon for a classic breakfast. Or enjoy them as a side with our famous fried chicken. Our hash browns are the perfect comfort food to satisfy your cravings.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Delicious Hash Browns

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Delicious Hash Browns

Craving hash browns? Enjoy our convenient delivery and pickup options. Order our delicious hash browns for breakfast or brunch. We offer fast-food delivery and family-friendly pickup. Try our Southern comfort-food hash browns today.

Our locations

Connie’s Chicken -Tupelo Connie’s Chicken - Oxford Connie's Chicken - Starkville
Connie's Chicken

Tupelo, MS

Address
821 S Gloster St Tupelo, MS 38801
Contacts
(662) 842-7260 info@connieschicken.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Connie's Chicken

Oxford, MS

Address
2622 Jackson Ave W Oxford, MS 38655
Contacts
(662) 380-5106 info@connieschicken.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Connie's Chicken

Starkville, MS

Address
University Square Shopping Center Starkville, MS 39759
Contacts
(662) 465-2890 info@connieschicken.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online