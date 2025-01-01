Best chicken-biscuit in town.

Featured

# 6 Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Combo

Dozen Blueberry Donuts

Chicken Biscuit

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

# 3 (4 Pc) Bone in Chicken Combo

# 1 Chicken Biscuit Combo

#1 (4 pc) Chicken Tender Combo

# 1 (3 pc) Tres Snack

Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit Delights

Indulge in our savory chicken biscuit, a Southern breakfast classic. Our fried chicken is perfectly seasoned and served on a flaky, buttery biscuit. It's a comfort-food favorite that's perfect for brunch or a quick, satisfying meal. Don't forget to add a side of our famous donuts!
Convenient Pickup and Delivery Options for Chicken Biscuits

Enjoy our delicious chicken biscuits from the comfort of your home with our convenient pickup and delivery options. Whether you're craving a classic fried chicken biscuit or a savory breakfast biscuit, we've got you covered. Order online for quick and easy pickup or have your favorite biscuits delivered straight to your door.

Our locations

Connie's Chicken

Tupelo, MS

Address
821 S Gloster St Tupelo, MS 38801
Contacts
(662) 842-7260 info@connieschicken.com
Loading today's hours...
Connie's Chicken

Oxford, MS

Address
2622 Jackson Ave W Oxford, MS 38655
Contacts
(662) 380-5106 info@connieschicken.com
Loading today's hours...
Connie's Chicken

Starkville, MS

Address
University Square Shopping Center Starkville, MS 39759
Contacts
(662) 465-2890 info@connieschicken.com
Loading today's hours...
