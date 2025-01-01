Best mac-and-cheese in town.

Cheesy Comfort: Best mac and cheese in town.

Featured

View menu
#1 (4 pc) Chicken Tender Combo

#1 (4 pc) Chicken Tender Combo

Dozen Blueberry Donuts

Dozen Blueberry Donuts

# 3 (4 Pc) Bone in Chicken Combo

# 3 (4 Pc) Bone in Chicken Combo

# 1 (3 pc) Tres Snack

# 1 (3 pc) Tres Snack

Indulge in Our Creamy Mac and Cheese

Indulge in Our Creamy Mac and Cheese

Indulge in our creamy mac and cheese. Made with rich cheddar and elbow pasta, it's a comfort-food classic. Pair it with our crispy fried chicken or enjoy it as a satisfying side. Perfect for brunch, catering, or a family-friendly meal.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Our Delicious Fried Chicken and Mac and Cheese

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Our Delicious Fried Chicken and Mac and Cheese

Get our mouthwatering fried chicken and mac and cheese delivered to your door. Or swing by for quick pickup. Enjoy our comforting southern classics without leaving home. Perfect for a cozy night in or a hassle-free family meal.

Our locations

Connie’s Chicken -Tupelo Connie’s Chicken - Oxford Connie's Chicken - Starkville
Connie's Chicken

Tupelo, MS

Address
821 S Gloster St Tupelo, MS 38801
Contacts
(662) 842-7260 info@connieschicken.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Connie's Chicken

Oxford, MS

Address
2622 Jackson Ave W Oxford, MS 38655
Contacts
(662) 380-5106 info@connieschicken.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Connie's Chicken

Starkville, MS

Address
University Square Shopping Center Starkville, MS 39759
Contacts
(662) 465-2890 info@connieschicken.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online