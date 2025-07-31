Skip to main
Best Fried Chicken Restaurant in Tupelo

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner...We've Got You Covered!

Welcome to Connie’s Chicken - Tupelo

Connie’s Chicken brings bold Southern comfort food to the table, made fresh every day with quality ingredients. From crispy fried chicken and spicy tenders to golden donuts, biscuits, and char-broiled favorites, every bite reflects our passion for real flavor. With our Tupelo location, we’re here to serve families, couples, and food lovers alike. Dine in, take it to go, or order online and enjoy your favorites wherever you are!
Southern Comfort Perfected

Dig into Southern comfort done right at Connie’s Chicken. Try our chicken biscuit — don’t forget the gravy! Enjoy our chicken on its own, in a sandwich, or dipped in our famous Connie’s Sauce. From the Connie Chicken Sandwich to delicious sides like mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, slaw, fries, onion rings, and more, each item is crafted with care and bold flavor.
Experience Connie's

With locations in Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville, MS, Connie's Chicken exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With our friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to savor a delightful meal. Connie's Chicken offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Order Online, Enjoy Southern Flavor Fast

Getting your favorites from Connie’s Chicken is quick and easy. Order online for speedy pickup or delivery—always hot, fresh, and made to order. From crispy fried chicken and spicy tenders to biscuits, donuts, and more, every item is prepared with care and bold Southern flavor. No waiting, no stress—just real comfort food ready when you need it.
Our Gallery

We Cater Too!

From family celebrations to business gatherings, We deliver bold Southern flavor right to your event. Our catering options are flexible—choose from full-service setups, buffet spreads, or simple drop-off service. Every dish is made fresh with high-quality ingredients and served hot, so you can enjoy the moment while we take care of the food. Reliable, comforting, and perfect for any occasion.
Need the Perfect Gift? Look No Further!

Our mouthwatering chicken biscuits and blueberry donuts are sure to please. Purchase online or pick up in store.
Stop In & Savor the Flavor!

We’re open daily serving up crispy fried chicken, fresh biscuits, spicy tenders, and more—all in a cozy, welcoming space. Come by and experience bold, comforting Southern food made fresh every day!

I went to Connie’s tonight and got some chicken and it was great. The service was fantastic - there is an Angel in Connie’s! She was helpful and always remembers me when I come to the restaurant. The employees are actually happy and the food and service is great. Thank you Angel - they are lucky to have you at Connie’s!

Keith M.

Angel and Joshua were encouraging, kind, funny and seriously the best part of my night. Food was fresh, as always, and service was excellent. Had okra for the first time and it was hot and perfect. And I learned there are donuts at night now- thank you!!!!

Kimberly D.

The staff was great Very friendly. The food was fast and good. Definitely be coming back soon. The one in Oxford Mississippi. I enjoy coming here.

David A.

Connie’s Chicken Rewards

Join our rewards program, earn points every time you order online and redeem your points for free food.

