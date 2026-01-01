Best lemonade in town.

Crispy Fried Chicken and Refreshing Lemonade Best lemonade in town.

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Refreshing Lemonade: Perfect for Southern Comfort Food

Refreshing Lemonade: Perfect for Southern Comfort Food

Quench your thirst with our refreshing lemonade. Made with real lemons, it's the perfect complement to our crispy fried chicken and savory soul food dishes. Whether you're enjoying brunch or a family-friendly dinner, our lemonade is the ideal beverage to accompany your meal.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Southern Comfort Food

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Southern Comfort Food

Craving Southern comfort food? Enjoy our fried chicken, biscuits, and lemonade from the comfort of your home with our convenient delivery and pickup options. Whether it's a family brunch or a quick soul food fix, we've got you covered. Order now for a taste of the South!

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