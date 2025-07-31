Best Fried Chicken Restaurant in Oxford

Sunday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Here’s a sneak peek of the items our customers can’t stop talking about
I went to Connie’s tonight and got some chicken and it was great. The service was fantastic - there is an Angel in Connie’s! She was helpful and always remembers me when I come to the restaurant. The employees are actually happy and the food and service is great. Thank you Angel - they are lucky to have you at Connie’s!
Keith M.
Angel and Joshua were encouraging, kind, funny and seriously the best part of my night. Food was fresh, as always, and service was excellent. Had okra for the first time and it was hot and perfect. And I learned there are donuts at night now- thank you!!!!
Kimberly D.
The staff was great Very friendly. The food was fast and good. Definitely be coming back soon. The one in Oxford Mississippi. I enjoy coming here.
David A.
Catering
Takeout
Delivery
Dine In
Curbside Pickup
Reservations
Kid's Menu
We are known for Donuts, French Fries, Fries, Deli Sandwiches, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Wings, Grilled Chicken, Burgers, Biscuits, Mashed Potatoes, Salads, Chicken Salad, Baked Beans, Blueberry Donuts, Breakfast Sandwich, Chicken Sandwich, Chicken, Chicken Tenders, and Sandwiches
We serve the following areas: Oxford, University, Alesville, College Hill, College Hill Station, Burgess, Taylor, Lafayette County, Springdale, Altus, Yocona, Abbeville.
Sunday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sunday
7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Monday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Sunday
7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Monday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
6:00 AM - 10:00 PM