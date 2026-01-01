Fresh Chicken Tenders Made with Local Love
Connie's Chicken brings authentic Southern flavor to the heart of Mississippi. Whether you visit us in Tupelo, Oxford, or Starkville, you find a welcoming spot that feels like home. Our team focuses on quality ingredients and friendly service every single day. We take pride in serving meals that bring the local community together over great food. You can expect a clean, cozy environment and a meal made with genuine care. Experience why we are a favorite neighborhood staple today.