Fresh Chicken Tenders Made with Local Love

Fresh Chicken Tenders Made with Local Love

Connie's Chicken brings authentic Southern flavor to the heart of Mississippi. Whether you visit us in Tupelo, Oxford, or Starkville, you find a welcoming spot that feels like home. Our team focuses on quality ingredients and friendly service every single day. We take pride in serving meals that bring the local community together over great food. You can expect a clean, cozy environment and a meal made with genuine care. Experience why we are a favorite neighborhood staple today.
Hand-crafted Vibes at Connie's Chicken

Hand-crafted Vibes at Connie's Chicken

Connie’s Chicken delivers a cozy atmosphere that beats any fast-food chain. Our Starkville and Tupelo spots stay packed because people love the welcoming energy we provide. You get fast service without feeling rushed out the door. We keep the environment clean and the staff encouraging so you can relax. It is the perfect place to grab a bold meal that fuels your day. Experience the hand-crafted difference that only a dedicated local business can offer you.
Taste Our Chicken Tenders in Tupelo

Taste Our Chicken Tenders in Tupelo

Nothing beats the crunch of our chicken tenders after a stroll through downtown Oxford. We serve the finest poultry in Mississippi with a focus on deep, savory seasoning. Locals in Tupelo know us as the go-to spot for a fresh, hot meal that hits the spot. We take pride in being a staple for students in Starkville and families alike. Our tenders bring people together across these three great cities. Stop by today and see why our flavor remains a local legend.
Our Bold Chicken Tenders Approach

Our Bold Chicken Tenders Approach

We take our motto of tenders, love, and care seriously. Our bold approach starts with fresh poultry and ends with a perfect hand-breaded crust. We never settle for average ingredients because you deserve the absolute best. This commitment to quality makes our chicken tenders stand out from the competition. Every batch gets the attention it needs to stay juicy and crisp. We do not just make food; we build a community around recipes that people genuinely trust and love.
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