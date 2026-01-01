- Sunday7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Monday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Tuesday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Wednesday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Thursday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Friday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Saturday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Welcome to Connie’s Chicken - Tupelo
Your New Favorite Chicken Tenders!
Rise and Shine with Connie’s Breakfast!
Southern Comfort Perfected
Experience Connie's
Order Online, Enjoy Southern Flavor Fast
Our Gallery
Here’s a sneak peek of the items our customers can’t stop talking about
We Cater Too!
Need the Perfect Gift? Look No Further!
Stop In & Savor the Flavor!
I went to Connie’s tonight and got some chicken and it was great. The service was fantastic - there is an Angel in Connie’s! She was helpful and always remembers me when I come to the restaurant. The employees are actually happy and the food and service is great. Thank you Angel - they are lucky to have you at Connie’s!
Angel and Joshua were encouraging, kind, funny and seriously the best part of my night. Food was fresh, as always, and service was excellent. Had okra for the first time and it was hot and perfect. And I learned there are donuts at night now- thank you!!!!
The staff was great Very friendly. The food was fast and good. Definitely be coming back soon. The one in Oxford Mississippi. I enjoy coming here.
Featuring
Catering
Delivery
Takeout
Dine In
Curbside Pickup
Reservations
Kid's Menu
Connie’s Chicken Rewards
Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
We are known for Sweet Tea, Biscuit Gravy, Fries, Breakfast Burrito, Cheese Biscuits, Mac and Cheese, Breakfast Sandwich, Onion Rings, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Baked Beans, Hash Browns, Chicken Biscuits, Chicken Restaurant, Burritos, Sausage Biscuit, Chicken Biscuit, Soul Food, Wings, Blueberry Donuts, Country Fried Steak, Brunch, Eggs, Coffee, Fast Food, Donuts, French Fries, Loaded Fries, Comfort Food, Catering, Lemonade, Sausage, Southern Food, Chicken Tenders, Donut, Chicken Sandwich, Sausage Biscuits, Chicken Salad, and Biscuits
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Tupelo, Verona, Bissell, Plantersville, Skyline, Palmetto, Beech Springs, Indian Hills, Belden, Mount Vernon, Lee County, Old Union, Chesterville, Furrs, Mooreville, Frog Island, Shannon, Macedonia, Saltillo, and Richmond.
Anything else?
We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant