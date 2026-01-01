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Best Breakfast in Tupelo

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner...We've Got You Covered!

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Welcome to Connie’s Chicken - Tupelo

Welcome to Connie’s Chicken - Tupelo

Connie’s Chicken brings bold Southern comfort food to the table, made fresh every day with quality ingredients and a whole lot of Tenders Love and Care. From our flavorful, hand-crafted chicken tenders to golden donuts, warm biscuits, and char-broiled favorites, every bite is made to satisfy. With our Tupelo location, we’re proud to serve families, couples, and food lovers alike. Dine in, take it to go, or order online and enjoy your favorites wherever you are!
Your New Favorite Chicken Tenders!

Your New Favorite Chicken Tenders!

Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside—our chicken tenders are made with real flavor and Tenders Love and Care. Hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned, and cooked fresh to order, they deliver the ultimate Southern comfort in every bite. Whether you’re dipping, sharing, or savoring them solo, these tenders are always a crave-worthy favorite.
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Rise and Shine with Connie’s Breakfast!

Rise and Shine with Connie’s Breakfast!

Mornings just got better at Connie’s Chicken. Our breakfast lineup is made fresh with the same Tenders Love and Care you know and love—featuring hearty favorites that hit the spot. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or sitting down to start your day right, we’ve got the comfort and flavor to fuel your morning.
Southern Comfort Perfected

Southern Comfort Perfected

Dig into Southern comfort done right at Connie’s Chicken. Try our chicken biscuit — don’t forget the gravy! Enjoy our chicken on its own, in a sandwich, or dipped in our famous Connie’s Sauce. From the Connie Chicken Sandwich to delicious sides like mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, slaw, fries, onion rings, and more, each item is crafted with care and bold flavor.
Experience Connie's

Experience Connie's

With locations in Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville, MS, Connie's Chicken exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With our friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to savor a delightful meal. Connie's Chicken offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Order Online, Enjoy Southern Flavor Fast

Order Online, Enjoy Southern Flavor Fast

Getting your favorites from Connie’s Chicken is quick and easy. Order online for speedy pickup or delivery—always hot, fresh, and made to order. From spicy tenders to biscuits, donuts, and more, every item is prepared with care and bold Southern flavor. No waiting, no stress—just real comfort food ready when you need it.
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Our Gallery

Here’s a sneak peek of the items our customers can’t stop talking about

We Cater Too!

We Cater Too!

From family celebrations to business gatherings, We deliver bold Southern flavor right to your event. Our catering options are flexible—choose from full-service setups, buffet spreads, or simple drop-off service. Every dish is made fresh with high-quality ingredients and served hot, so you can enjoy the moment while we take care of the food. Reliable, comforting, and perfect for any occasion.
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Need the Perfect Gift? Look No Further!

Need the Perfect Gift? Look No Further!

Our mouthwatering chicken biscuits and blueberry donuts are sure to please. Purchase online or pick up in store.
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Stop In & Savor the Flavor!

We’re open daily serving up spicy tenders, biscuits, and more—all in a cozy, welcoming space. Come by and experience bold, comforting Southern food made fresh every day!

I went to Connie’s tonight and got some chicken and it was great. The service was fantastic - there is an Angel in Connie’s! She was helpful and always remembers me when I come to the restaurant. The employees are actually happy and the food and service is great. Thank you Angel - they are lucky to have you at Connie’s!

Keith M.

Angel and Joshua were encouraging, kind, funny and seriously the best part of my night. Food was fresh, as always, and service was excellent. Had okra for the first time and it was hot and perfect. And I learned there are donuts at night now- thank you!!!!

Kimberly D.

The staff was great Very friendly. The food was fast and good. Definitely be coming back soon. The one in Oxford Mississippi. I enjoy coming here.

David A.

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Connie’s Chicken Rewards

Join our rewards program, earn points every time you order online and redeem your points for free food.
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Frequently Asked Questions

What are you known for?

We are known for Sweet Tea, Biscuit Gravy, Fries, Breakfast Burrito, Cheese Biscuits, Mac and Cheese, Breakfast Sandwich, Onion Rings, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Baked Beans, Hash Browns, Chicken Biscuits, Chicken Restaurant, Burritos, Sausage Biscuit, Chicken Biscuit, Soul Food, Wings, Blueberry Donuts, Country Fried Steak, Brunch, Eggs, Coffee, Fast Food, Donuts, French Fries, Loaded Fries, Comfort Food, Catering, Lemonade, Sausage, Southern Food, Chicken Tenders, Donut, Chicken Sandwich, Sausage Biscuits, Chicken Salad, and Biscuits

What meals do you serve?

We serve Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, and Dinner

Do you offer delivery or takeout?

Yes, we offer Delivery and Takeout

What areas do you serve?

We serve the following areas: Tupelo, Verona, Bissell, Plantersville, Skyline, Palmetto, Beech Springs, Indian Hills, Belden, Mount Vernon, Lee County, Old Union, Chesterville, Furrs, Mooreville, Frog Island, Shannon, Macedonia, Saltillo, and Richmond.

Anything else?

We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant

Our locations

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