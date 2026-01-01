- Sunday7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Monday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Tuesday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Wednesday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Thursday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Friday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
- Saturday6:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Welcome to Connie’s Chicken - Starkville
Your New Favorite Chicken Tenders!
Southern Comfort Perfected
Experience Connie's
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Here’s a sneak peek of the items our customers can’t stop talking about
We Cater Too!
Need the Perfect Gift? Look No Further!
Stop In & Savor the Flavor!
I went to Connie’s tonight and got some chicken and it was great. The service was fantastic - there is an Angel in Connie’s! She was helpful and always remembers me when I come to the restaurant. The employees are actually happy and the food and service is great. Thank you Angel - they are lucky to have you at Connie’s!
Angel and Joshua were encouraging, kind, funny and seriously the best part of my night. Food was fresh, as always, and service was excellent. Had okra for the first time and it was hot and perfect. And I learned there are donuts at night now- thank you!!!!
The staff was great Very friendly. The food was fast and good. Definitely be coming back soon. The one in Oxford Mississippi. I enjoy coming here.
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Catering
Delivery
Takeout
Dine In
Curbside Pickup
Reservations
Kid's menu
Connie’s Chicken Rewards
Frequently Asked Questions
What are you known for?
We are known for Cheese Biscuits, Fries, Breakfast Burrito, Onion Rings, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Mac and Cheese, Sausage Biscuit, Chicken Biscuit, Wings, Brunch, Breakfast Sandwich, Chicken Biscuits, Chicken Restaurant, Baked Beans, Hash Browns, Burritos, Eggs, Coffee, Blueberry Donuts, Country Fried Steak, Soul Food, Fast Food, Comfort Food, Loaded Fries, Donuts, French Fries, Sausage, Lemonade, Catering, Donut, Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tenders, Southern Food, Sweet Tea, Biscuits, Biscuit Gravy, Sausage Biscuits, and Chicken Salad
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Mississippi State, Starkville, Patrick, Clayton Village, Rocky Hill, Sessums, Osborn, Adaton, Oktibbeha County, Longview, Muldrow, Oktoc, Mhoons Valley, Cedar Bluff, Waddell, Artesia, Mayhew, and Clay County.
Anything else?
We are also known for Family Friendly Restaurant