Best fried-chicken-sandwich in town.

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich: Best in Town

Dozen Blueberry Donuts

Fried Chicken Sandwich Only

# 3 (4 Pc) Bone in Chicken Combo

# 1 (3 pc) Tres Snack

#1 (4 pc) Chicken Tender Combo

Fried Chicken Sandwich: A Southern Comfort Favorite

Indulge in our crispy fried chicken sandwich. Savor the juicy, tender chicken, perfectly seasoned and fried to golden perfection. Enjoy it with a side of crispy fries or a refreshing coleslaw. It's the ultimate comfort food that's perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a quick and satisfying lunch.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Southern Comfort Food

Craving our famous fried chicken sandwich? Enjoy the convenience of delivery or pickup. Indulge in our southern comfort food from the comfort of your home. Order online for a delicious breakfast or soul-food brunch. We also offer catering for family-friendly gatherings.

Our locations

Connie’s Chicken -Tupelo Connie’s Chicken - Oxford Connie's Chicken - Starkville
Connie's Chicken

Tupelo, MS

821 S Gloster St Tupelo, MS 38801
(662) 842-7260 info@connieschicken.com
Connie's Chicken

Oxford, MS

2622 Jackson Ave W Oxford, MS 38655
(662) 380-5106 info@connieschicken.com
Connie's Chicken

Starkville, MS

University Square Shopping Center Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 465-2890 info@connieschicken.com
