Skip to Main content
Connie's Chicken
Order Online
2622 Jackson Avenue West, Oxford, MS
821 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS
602 Hwy 12, Starkville, MS
Order Online
Customer Survey
Share your experience with us!
Did you dine with us in Tupelo, West Point or Oxford?
From 1 to 10 (1 being the worst and 10 being the best), how do you rate our food?
Were you satisfied with the customer service at your visit?
Did you receive your food in a timely manner?
How likely are you to dine with us again?
Would you like to share any additional feedback with us? If so, please share below.
Submit
Connie's Chicken Locations and Hours
Oxford
(662) 380-5106
2622 Jackson Avenue West, Oxford, MS 38655
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
Starkville
(662) 465-2890
602 Hwy 12, Starkville, MS 39659
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
Tupelo
(662) 842-7260
821 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement