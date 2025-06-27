Privacy Policy for Connie's Chicken





Effective Date: 8/29/24





We respect your privacy and are committed to protecting the personal information you share with us. This Privacy Policy outlines how we collect, use,

disclose, and safeguard your information when you visit our website or interact with our services.





1. Information We Collect





We may collect the following types of information:

• Personal Information: Name, email address, phone number, mailing address, and payment information when you make a purchase or sign up for our loyalty program.

• Usage Information: Information about how you use our website, including IP addresses, browser types, device information, and pages visited.

• Cookies and Tracking Technologies: Information collected through cookies, web beacons, and similar technologies to enhance your browsing experience.





2. How We Use Your Information





We use the information we collect for the following purposes:

• To process and fulfill your orders.

• To communicate with you about your orders, promotions, and special offers.

• To improve our website, products, and services.

• To personalize your experience on our website.

• To detect and prevent fraudulent transactions and other illegal activities.

• To comply with legal obligations and protect our rights.





3. How We Share Your Information





We may share your information with the following parties:

• Service Providers: Third-party vendors who assist us with payment processing, order fulfillment, email communication, and website analytics.

• Legal Authorities: When required by law or to protect our rights and the safety of our users.

• Business Transfers: In the event of a merger, acquisition, or sale of all or a portion of our assets.





4. Your Choices and Rights





You have the following choices and rights regarding your information:

• Access and Update: You can access and update your personal information by contacting us directly.

• Opt-Out: You can opt out of receiving promotional emails by following the unsubscribe instructions in those emails and/or texts.

• Cookies: You can set your browser to refuse cookies, but this may limit your use of certain features on our website.





5. Security of Your Information





We implement reasonable security measures to protect your personal information from unauthorized access, disclosure, or misuse. However, no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure.





6. Third-Party Links

Our website may contain links to third-party websites. We are not responsible for the privacy practices or content of these websites. We encourage you to review the privacy policies of any third-party sites you visit.





7. Children's Privacy





Our website is not intended for children under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13. If you believe a child has provided us with personal information, please contact us immediately.





8. Changes to This Privacy Policy





We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. We will notify you of any changes by posting the new Privacy Policy on this page with an updated effective date.





9. Contact Us





If you have any questions or concerns about this Privacy Policy or our privacy practices, please contact us at info@connieschicken.com





Thank you for choosing Connie's Chicken!



