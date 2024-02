Our Story





Connie's Chicken became a staple in Tupelo, Mississippi when Constantine Asters and his sons Mike and Jay opened their doors four decades ago. Since then, loyal patrons and chicken lovers traveling through have tasted the difference in Connie's chicken and biscuits and blueberry donuts that have remained Connie's best sellers for years.

As Connie’s grows its new owners are committed to carrying on the legacy that the Aster family started.