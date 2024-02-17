We offer flat-rate delivery for $4.99 with a minimum order of $20!
Connie's Chicken West Point
Breakfast Drive Thru & Online Menu
Breakfast Combos
Breakfast Sandwich Only
- Chicken Biscuit$4.29
Sandwich only
- Tenderloin Biscuit$4.29
Sandwich only
- Sausage Egg Biscuit$4.99
Sandwich only
- Open Face Chicken and Biscuit$7.49
Sandwich only
Sausage Egg Biscuit
Sandwich only
Biscuit Add Ons
Sausage Egg Biscuit Meal Removal Option
Sausage Egg Biscuit Add Ons
Breakfast Sides
Drive Thru & Online Menu
Combos
Family Pack
- 8 Pcs Chicken Family Pack$24.99
1 side and 4 rolls
- 12 Pcs Chicken Family Pack$36.99
2 sides and 6 rolls
- 16 Pcs Chicken Family Pack$46.99
3 sides, 8 rolls and 1 gallon tea
- 16 Tenders Family Pack$34.99
2 sides and 4 rolls
- 25 Tenders Family Pack$44.99
2 sides, 6 rolls and 1 gallon tea
- 8 Pcs Chicken Only$22.99
- 12 Pcs Chicken Only$28.99
- 16 Pcs Chicken Only$33.99
- 16 Tenders Only$26.99
- 25 Tenders Only$35.99
Chicken & Sandwich Only
Sauces
Sides and Extras
Drinks
- Coke$2.49+
- Diet Coke$2.49+
- Coke Zero$2.49+
- Sprite$2.49+
- Dr Pepper$2.49+
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.49+
- Mellow Yellow$2.49+
- Sweet Tea$2.49+
- Unsweetened Tea$2.49+
- Lemonade$2.49+
- Coffee$1.99+
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- White Milk$2.99
- Gallon Sweet Tea$7.99
- Gallon Unsweet Tea$7.99
- Gallon Lemonade$7.99
Connie's Chicken Locations and Hours
Tupelo
(662) 842-7260
Open now • Closes at 9PM
West Point
(662) 391-4399
Open now • Closes at 9PM