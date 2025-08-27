We offer flat-rate delivery for $4.99 with a minimum order of $20!
We offer flat-rate delivery for $4.99 with a minimum order of $20!
Connie's Chicken Tupelo
821 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS
Change location
MAIN MENU
Chicken Tenders
Sandwiches
Connie's Chicken Sandwich Only
Brioche bun, hand-breaded chicken, mayo, Connie's sauce, and pickles$6.49
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Only
Lettuce, onion, and tomato$6.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich Only
Brioche bun, hand-breaded chicken, mayo, Connie's sauce, and pickles$6.49
Connie's Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo$9.99
Dinners
By the Piece / Snacks
Family Pack
8 Pc Family Pack (Legs & Thighs)
Chicken only$24.99
8 Pc Family Pack (Mixed)
Chicken only$27.99
12 Pc Family Pack (Legs and Thighs)
1 large side & 6 rolls$38.99
12 Pc Family Pack (Mixed)
1 large side & 6 rolls$39.99
16 Pc Family Pack (Legs and Thighs)
2 large sides & 12 rolls$46.99
16 Pc Family Pack (Mixed)
2 large sides & 12 rolls$49.99
16 Tender Family Pack$36.99
25 Tender Family Pack$46.99
16 Tenders Only$26.99
25 Tenders Only$37.99
8 Pc Chicken Only (Legs & Thighs)
Chicken only$17.99
8 Pc Chicken Only (Mixed)
Chicken only$22.99
12 Pc Chicken Only (Legs and Thighs)
1 large side & 6 rolls$24.99
12 Pc Chicken Only (Mixed)
1 large side & 6 rolls$29.99
16 Pc Chicken Only (Legs and Thighs)
2 large sides & 12 rolls$30.99
16 Pc Chicken Only (Mixed)
2 large sides & 12 rolls$35.99
Sides
Small French Fries$2.99
Large French Fries$5.39
Small Slaw$2.99
Large Slaw$5.39
Small Baked Beans$2.99
Large Baked Beans$5.39
Small Green Beans$2.99
Large Green Beans$5.39
Small Mac & Cheese$2.99
Large Mac & Cheese$6.29
Small Mashed Potatoes$2.99
Large Mashed Potatoes$5.39
Small Onion Rings$3.69
Large Onion Rings$4.99
Small Corn$2.99
Large Corn$5.39
Small Vegetable of The Day$2.99
Large Vegetable of The Day$5.39
Homemade Roll$0.99
jalapeno$0.40
Cup of Gravy$0.99
Ice Cream
DRINKS
Apple Juice$2.99
Bottle Water$1.99
Chocolate Milk$2.99
Coffee$1.39
Coke$2.49
Coke Zero$2.49
Diet Coke$2.49
Dr Pepper$2.49
Half & Half Tea$2.49
Large Water/Ice$0.60
Latte$3.69
Lemonade$2.49
Mellow Yellow$2.49
Milk$2.99
Orange Juice$2.99
Regular Water/Ice$0.30
Sprite$2.49
Sweet Tea$2.49
Unsweet Tea$2.49
Diet Dr Pepper$2.49
SPECIALS
Cup of Gravy
Connie's Chicken Locations and Hours
Oxford
(662) 380-5106
Open now • Closes at 10PM
Starkville
(662) 465-2890
Open now • Closes at 10PM
Tupelo
(662) 842-7260
Open now • Closes at 9PM