We offer flat-rate delivery for $4.99 with a minimum order of $20!
We offer flat-rate delivery for $4.99 with a minimum order of $20!
Connie's Chicken Oxford
2622 Jackson Avenue West, Oxford, MS
Change location
Oxford Online Menu
Combos
Family Pack
16 Tenders Family Pack
2 sides and 4 rolls$36.99
25 Tenders Family Pack
2 sides, 6 rolls and 1 gallon tea$46.99
16 Tenders Only$26.99
25 Tenders Only$37.99
8 Pcs Bone Chicken Family Pack (Legs/Thighs)
1 side and 4 rolls$24.99
8 Pcs Bone Chicken Family Pack (Mixed)
1 side and 4 rolls$27.99
8 Pcs Bone Chicken Only (Legs/Thighs)$17.99
8 Pcs Bone Chicken Only (Mixed)$22.99
12 Pcs Bone Chicken Family Pack (Legs/Thighs)
2 sides and 6 rolls$38.99
12 Pcs Bone Chicken Family Pack (Mixed)
2 sides and 6 rolls$39.99
12 Pcs Bone Chicken Only (Legs/Thighs)$24.99
12 Pcs Bone Chicken Only (Mixed)$29.99
16 Pcs Bone Chicken Family Pack (Legs/Thighs
3 sides, 8 rolls and 1 gallon tea$46.99
16 Pcs Bone Chicken Family Pack (Mixed)
3 sides, 8 rolls and 1 gallon tea$49.99
16 Pcs Bone Chicken Only (Legs/Thighs)$30.99
16 Pcs Bone Chicken Only (Mixed)$35.99
Chicken & Sandwich Only
Sauces
Sides and Extras
Drinks
Coke$2.49
Diet Coke$2.49
Coke Zero$2.49
Sprite$2.49
Dr Pepper$2.49
Diet Dr Pepper$2.49
Mellow Yellow$2.49
Unsweetened Tea$2.49
Lemonade$2.49
Coffee$0.59
Latte$3.69
Sweet Tea$2.49
Bottled Water$1.99
Orange Juice$2.99
Chocolate Milk$2.99OUT OF STOCK
White Milk$2.99
Gallon Sweet Tea$7.99
Gallon Unsweet Tea$7.99
Gallon Lemonade$7.99
Half and Half Tea$2.49
Apple Juice$2.99
No Drink
Cup of Ice/Water$0.30
Specials
Connie's Chicken Locations and Hours
Oxford
(662) 380-5106
Open now • Closes at 10PM
Starkville
(662) 465-2890
Open now • Closes at 10PM
Tupelo
(662) 842-7260
Open now • Closes at 9PM